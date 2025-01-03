How can the UK solve the adult social care crisis?
New commission announced to turn our buckling care sector around: yet more delay or finally a way forward?
The government has announced its first steps towards tackling the adult social care crisis in England. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that an independent commission "will work to build a national consensus around a new National Care Service able to meet the needs of older and disabled people into the 21st century".
Baroness Louise Casey is to lead the commission, which will begin work on a two-stage report this spring, with the second phase slated for completion by 2028.
What did the commentators say?
Fixing social care will be "no-nonsense civil servant" Casey's "toughest challenge yet", said Andrew Gregory in The Guardian. "Leading voices in the sector" have already warned the government that social care provision is facing collapse, with high employment costs and lack of funding "threatening its overall sustainability".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Many care providers are "struggling to keep the lights on", said Steven Swinford and Poppy Koronka in The Times, and the industry is "chronically understaffed". A House of Lords report last September found that, in 2023 to 2024, there were more than 130,000 vacant posts. Services once "relied heavily on overseas workers" but the previous government's policies preventing carers from overseas bringing their families to the UK have made the problem worse. Pay is poor, and the widespread use of zero-hours contracts means there is little job security for people who are "expected to comfort our loved ones during some of their lowest moments in old age", said Daniel Keane in London's The Standard.
"Three things are needed" to get the sector back on track, said Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of The King's Fund policy think-tank, in the Financial Times. The government must first address the financial challenges, then "take forward long-term reforms" that address the current reality of "people with modest means" having to pay for care – "previous administrations have frozen in the face of this challenge". Thirdly, they should "get on with putting in place the building blocks" that will make these reforms possible. These could include Streeting's already-mooted NHS transition "from analogue to digital", and shift in focus "from sickness to prevention".
Streeting has already announced an extra £86 million for the Disabled Facilities Grant in this financial year, to help 7,800 more elderly or disabled people adapt their homes – widening doors or installing stairlifts, for example – to better fit their needs.
Care workers will also be given "guidance and support" to perform routine at-home health monitoring, such as blood-pressure checks, on the people they're looking after, to reduce strain on GP services. Confronting the problem of care-worker pay, however, will take time. "We need to get to a position where pay rises are possible," Streeting told ITV's Good Morning Britain. "The government's only been in for six months; give us a chance."
What next?
The first phase of the commission, which will identify the critical issues facing adult social care, begins in April and is due to report back with its recommendations in 2026. The second phase, reporting by 2028, will make longer-term recommendations for the transformation of adult social care. Opposition parties have been invited to take part in the commission.
Care bosses have criticised the length of time the recommendations will take."The people in care today cannot afford to wait any longer," Professor Martin Green, chief executive of Care England told Care Home Professional. "Their lives depend on action now."
But Streeting defended the timescale and said he would "go faster", if possible. "Louise Casey isn't known for being backwards in coming forwards," he told Good Morning Britain.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.
-
Meghan Markle's Netflix show: 'bang on the money' or hopelessly 'cheugy'?
Talking Point The Duchess of Sussex relaunched her Instagram just in time for the trailer for her new lifestyle series
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The dark side of salmon farming
In the Spotlight Scottish salmon is the UK's biggest global food export, but concern is growing over record-high death rates, escapes and environmental impact
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine and Syria: a budding new friendship
The Explainer Why Zelenskyy's government is rapidly building ties with Russia's former ally in the Middle East
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Will the murder of a health insurance CEO cause an industry reckoning?
Today's Big Question UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in what police believe was a targeted attack
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Polycystic ovary syndrome: what it is, how it's treated and why it's often misunderstood
The Explainer PCOS affects millions, but there is still no cure outside of treating symptoms separately
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The growing list of conditions weight-loss drugs could help with
The Explainer Ozempic and similar drugs have been linked to possibly helping diseases beyond diabetes and obesity. Are they miracle drugs?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Should blood donors be paid?
The Explainer Financial rewards would help fill NHS shortfall but bring risk of contamination and exploitation, WHO warns
By The Week UK Published
-
UK gynaecological care crisis: why thousands of women are left in pain
The Explainer Waiting times have tripled over the past decade thanks to lack of prioritisation or funding for women's health
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What are Trump's plans for public health?
Today's Big Question From abortion access to vaccine mandates
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Preeclampsia: The dangerous pregnancy condition is affecting more women
Under the Radar The condition of preeclampsia is on the rise and can be deadly if left untreated
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
How the brain changes during pregnancy
In the Spotlight 'Baby brain' has some scientific basis but not in the way we first thought
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published