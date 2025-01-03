How can the UK solve the adult social care crisis?

New commission announced to turn our buckling care sector around: yet more delay or finally a way forward?

Composite illustration of care workers
Tough challenge: care providers are 'struggling to keep the lights on'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The government has announced its first steps towards tackling the adult social care crisis in England. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that an independent commission "will work to build a national consensus around a new National Care Service able to meet the needs of older and disabled people into the 21st century".

Baroness Louise Casey is to lead the commission, which will begin work on a two-stage report this spring, with the second phase slated for completion by 2028.

