Social care: why won't politicians fix it?

The chancellor has scrapped plans to cap social care costs as part of drive to plug £22bn 'black hole' in government finances

Photo collage of care workers and patients with care needs
Social care: 'crying out for reform'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
The news that Rachel Reeves will cancel Winter Fuel Payments might have made headlines early this week but the announcement that she will be "finally killing off the beleaguered cap on social care costs" is the "bigger story", said Isabel Hardman in The Spectator

Addressing the Commons on Monday, Reeves announced the anticipated social care reforms would be scrapped, citing lack of funding by the previous Conservative government. She criticised the "costly commitments" and delays to the reforms made by the last government, stating that scrapping the reforms would save £1bn by next year, helping her drive to plug a £22bn "black hole" in government finances.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

