Infected blood scandal: will justice be served?

Government apologises for 'decades-long moral failure' and promises £10bn compensation but true accountability may take far longer

Photo collage of campaigners, a transfusion blood bag, circulatory diagram and donor card
Between 1970 and 1991, about 30,000 patients were given blood infected with diseases like hepatitis and HIV
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The British state "knowingly exposed" about 30,000 people to disease via contaminated blood in what is widely regarded as the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.

Yesterday the Infected Blood Inquiry (set up in 2018) published a 2,000-page report accusing the government of "hiding the truth" over the scandal for decades. The victims had been failed "not once but repeatedly" by doctors, the NHS, the civil service and the government, the report concluded. Sir Brian Langstaff, who chaired the inquiry, said the scale of the scandal was "horrifying".

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

