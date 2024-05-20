Maternity wards in crisis: the 'shocking' birth trauma report

Parliamentary inquiry shines a light on 'scarcely believable scandal'

A midwife holds a placard during a demonstration in London in 2021 to draw attention to under-staffing and under-resourcing in NHS maternity services
A midwife holds a placard at a protest in London in 2021 to draw attention to under-staffing and under-resourcing in NHS maternity services
(Image credit: Hesther Ng / SOPA Images /LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
published

The cross-party inquiry into birth trauma was led by a campaigner with first-hand knowledge of the issue, said The Guardian. When Theo Clarke, the Tory MP for Stafford, gave birth to her first child in 2022, she suffered a third-degree tear and heavy blood loss during a 40-hour labour, followed by surgery without a general anaesthetic. "I really thought I was going to die," she told the BBC last year. 

Her inquiry's report, published on Monday, shows that hers was a far from isolated case. Drawing on expert evidence and the personal testimony of 1,300 women, it "vividly conveys" the cost of failures in NHS maternity services. About 30,000 women each year – one in 20 new mothers – are diagnosed with post-traumatic disorder.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine Talking Point
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸