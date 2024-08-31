New Alzheimer's drug rejected: is Nice being nasty?

Health watchdog has announced lecanemab will be denied to NHS patients on cost grounds

Human brain scan in a neurology clinic.
70,000 people in England with early-stage Alzheimer's might have been eligible for treatment with lecanemab
"I am personally familiar with the horrors of Alzheimer's," said Catherine Pepinster in The Daily Telegraph: it's a disease my mother suffered from. So I was delighted to hear last week that the first drug found to slow down the onset of the condition had been approved for use in the UK. No sooner had this good news emerged, though, than the health watchdog Nice announced that the drug would be denied to NHS patients on cost grounds.

Trials have shown that 70,000 people in England with early-stage Alzheimer's might have been eligible for treatment with lecanemab, the drug in question, at a cost of £30,000 a year per patient – adding up to a total potential bill of some £2.1bn. Granted, that's a lot of money, but the NHS spends more than three times as much each year treating obesity. "Expensive surgeries like gastric bypasses are not withheld from the morbidly overweight. So why is a drug that could transform elderly lives neglected?"

