Tea app hack: user data stolen from women's dating safety app

Data leak has led to fears users could be targeted by men angered by the app's premise

Tea app
By
published

A viral app marketed as a safe space for women to share information about men they date has been hit by a major data hack, with tens of thousands of women's photos and IDs leaked online.

The US-based app, which has 1.6 million users, confirmed "unauthorised access" to 72,000 images submitted by women, including 13,000 selfies and government-issued IDs uploaded as proof of identification.



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

