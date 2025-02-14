Decline of dating apps: will AI be our knight in shining armour?

New tech features have raised concerns about privacy and manipulation

Illustration of a couple embracing, encouraged by robot hands
From virtual 'wingmen' to 'baldness predictors' and tools that choose your profile photo for you, AI is being used as a 21st-century matchmaker
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

As lonely hearts have begun to call time on dating apps, artificial intelligence has arrived to try to woo them back.

From virtual 'wingmen' to 'baldness predictors' and tools that choose your profile photo for you, AI is being used as a 21st-century matchmaker, but will it halt the exodus or make the experience even less enjoyable?

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

