Grindr 'shared user HIV status' with ad firms, lawsuit claims

LGBTQ dating app accused of breaching UK data protection laws in case filed at London's High Court

Grindr phone app
Grindr has been in the spotlight for its data handling practices several times since 2018
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK
published

Grindr, the world's largest LGBTQ dating app, has been accused of illegally sharing UK users' personal data, in a lawsuit filed at the High Court in London.

Law firm Austen Hays alleges the data was shared with two analytics firms employed by Grindr, the BBC reported, as well as a "potentially unlimited number" of advertising partners – some of whom "may then have retained some of the shared data for their own purposes".

Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

