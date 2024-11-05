Boeing machinists approve contract, end strike
The company's largest union approved the new contract offer, ending a seven-week strike
What happened
Boeing's largest union approved the company's latest contract offer Monday night, ending a punishing seven-week strike. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said 59% of the more than 26,000 of its voting members approved Boeing's fourth offer, which includes a 38% raise over four years plus a $12,000 signing bonus and other benefits.
Who said what
The new contract will raise machinists' average annual pay to $119,309, from $75,608, including benefits but not overtime, Boeing said. The company originally offered a 25% raise. Union members had also held out for a return of the pensions they gave up under pressure in 2014, but Boeing wouldn't budge.
"You stood strong, you stood tall and you won," local IAM president John Holden said in Seattle. "This is a victory." Union leadership had urged members to approve this latest offer, saying they had wrung out all the concessions the struggling company was likely to offer. The strike cost Boeing and its suppliers billions of dollars.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
IAM leaders said workers will return to Pacific Northwest assembly plants as soon as Wednesday and no later than Nov. 12, though it was expected to take weeks for production to hit pre-strike levels. Boeing is "under pressure from jet-starved airlines to ramp up deliveries," The Wall Street Journal said, and under scrutiny from federal regulators to prove it has fixed quality control issues.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
America might be in a second Gilded Age
In the Spotlight The first Gilded Age was marked by rising inequality and a push for social change
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Bonnie Jo Campbell's 6 favorite books about unconventional relationships
Feature The former National Book Award finalist recommends works by Tove Jansson, Virginia Woolf, and more
By The Week US Published
-
It's not just an act
Opinion Many voters don't take Trump's threats seriously
By William Falk Published
-
US economy still strong in final preelection report
Speed Read It grew at a solid 2.8% annual rate from July through September
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Boeing machinists reject deal, continue strike
Speed Read The rejection came the same day Boeing reported a $6.2 billion quarterly loss
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
TD Bank accepts $3B fine over money laundering
Speed Read The US retail bank pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ports reopen after dockworkers halt strike
Speed Read The 36 ports that closed this week, from Maine to Texas, will start reopening today
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The pros and cons of globalization
Pros and Cons Globalization can promote economic prosperity but also be exploitative
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The pros and cons of labor unions
Pros and Cons Joining a labor union can have positives — and negatives
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Dockworkers strike, shutting eastern ports
Speed Read Approximately 50,000 ILA union longshoremen went on strike after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract with maritime companies
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The rise and fall of Tupperware
Under The Radar The byword for food storage has filed for bankruptcy – was it a victim of its own success?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published