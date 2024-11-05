Boeing machinists approve contract, end strike

The company's largest union approved the new contract offer, ending a seven-week strike

Boeing union machinists line up to vote on contract offer
The new contract will raise machinists' average annual pay to $119,309, from $75,608
What happened

Boeing's largest union approved the company's latest contract offer Monday night, ending a punishing seven-week strike. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said 59% of the more than 26,000 of its voting members approved Boeing's fourth offer, which includes a 38% raise over four years plus a $12,000 signing bonus and other benefits.

