Boeing machinists reject deal, continue strike

The rejection came the same day Boeing reported a $6.2 billion quarterly loss

Machinists at Boeing reject contract offer
Labor union officials said 64% of its members voted against Boeing's offer
(Image credit: David Ryder / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Boeing's largest union rejected the company's latest contract offer Wednesday and voted to continue a strike that began Sept. 13. Local leaders of the union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said 64% of its members voted against Boeing's latest offer, which included a 35% raise over four years, $7,000 ratification bonus and increased health and 401(k) contributions. The union was seeking a 40% raise.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like