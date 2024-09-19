Fed cuts rates half a point, hinting victory on inflation

This is the Fed's first cut in two years

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 50 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by an aggressive 50 points, rather than the typical 25
What happened

The Federal Reserve yesterday cut its benchmark interest rate a larger-than-usual half-percentage point, to between 4.75% and 5%. It was the Fed's first cut since jacking up interest rates to 23-year highs two years ago to conquer soaring inflation.

