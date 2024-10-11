TD Bank accepts $3B fine over money laundering

The US retail bank pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other US officials unveil charges against TD Bank
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other US officials unveil charges against TD Bank
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

TD Bank pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges Thursday and agreed to pay the Justice Department and financial regulators more than $3 billion for facilitating hundreds of millions of dollars in money laundering by drug smugglers, terrorists, human traffickers and other criminal organizations. Along with the record financial penalties, Canada's No. 2 bank is prohibited from growing beyond its current size in the U.S. TD Bank is the 10th-largest U.S. retail bank, with more than 1,100 branches along the East Coast.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

