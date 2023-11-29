What to do if your bank closes your account and how to avoid it

It sounds like a bad dream, but for some account holders it's actually happening. "Banks are evicting what appear to be an increasing number of individuals, families and small-business owners," according to The New York Times — and "often, they don't have the faintest idea why their banks turned against them."

Unexpected account closures can lead to myriad issues. While sometimes you'll get a letter notifying you that your account is being closed, if you don't (or you don't see it), you might "discover that [your] accounts no longer work while [you're] at the grocery store, rental car counter or A.T.M.," said the Times. In turn, you might not be able to pay your bills on time, which can negatively impact your credit score, or for small businesses, making payroll might be tough.

Why would a bank close your account?

There are a number of reasons that a bank might close your account:

You haven't used your account much in several years.

You have a zero or negative balance.

You've frequently bounced checks or overdrafted your account.

You've made too many transfers.

You have what the bank considers a high-risk occupation (per Forbes , this may include "gun sales, marijuana sales, online gambling or escort services.")

You've had a previous criminal conviction that you didn't report to your bank, or you were convicted after you opened your account.

Your bank thinks you're the victim of identity theft.

Your bank has noted suspicious or potentially illegal activity.

Your bank has made changes, such as closing branches or stopping business in your state.

What happens if your bank does close your account?

"If a bank closes your account, it isn’t required to notify you, so you might not receive a notification informing you of the closure," reported CNBC Select, but it "is required to return any money that may have been in the account." The only exception here is if "the bank suspects terrorism or other illegal activities," per Time . But in other cases, you can expect to get a check in the mail or see a deposit in another account with the bank.

Additionally, per Time, "your account may be frozen," which means that "debits will be blocked and deposits won't make it in." Know that while an account closure "typically doesn't have a direct impact on your credit score (like, say, having your credit card closed on you), it could become a problem if your account has any outstanding balances, such as unpaid overdraft fees," CNBC Select explained.

How can you prevent your bank from closing your account?

If all of the above sounds like a nightmare to deal with, luckily there are steps you can take to avoid an unexpected closure: