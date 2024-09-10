DOJ charges 2 in white nationalist 'Terrorgram' plot

Feds say Dallas Humber and Matthew Allison were plotting assassinations through a terrorist network on Telegram

Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The Justice Department unsealed an indictment yesterday against two Americans it accused of running an online "transnational terrorist group" dedicated to fostering attacks on public officials and infrastructure "in the name of violent white supremacist ideology," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. The indictment identified Dallas Humber, 34, and Matthew Allison, 37, as leaders of the "Terrorgram Collective," a network of channels and group chats on Telegram.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

