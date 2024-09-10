DOJ charges 2 in white nationalist 'Terrorgram' plot
Feds say Dallas Humber and Matthew Allison were plotting assassinations through a terrorist network on Telegram
What happened
The Justice Department unsealed an indictment yesterday against two Americans it accused of running an online "transnational terrorist group" dedicated to fostering attacks on public officials and infrastructure "in the name of violent white supremacist ideology," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. The indictment identified Dallas Humber, 34, and Matthew Allison, 37, as leaders of the "Terrorgram Collective," a network of channels and group chats on Telegram.
Who said what
Humber and Allison were arrested Friday in California and Idaho, respectively, on 15 counts including soliciting murder and providing material support to terrorists. The DOJ said the pair took over Terrorgram in 2022 and urged followers to kill certain "high value targets," including a U.S. senator and a federal judge. The alleged goal of the violence was to ignite a "race war" and bring about a "white ethnostate." The hit list included names, addresses and photos, the indictment said, and the pair distributed detailed instructions on how to carry out a terrorist attack, including how to make bombs. "These are not mere words," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said. "Terrorgram users have carried out, or planned, attacks," including the stabbing of five people in Turkey last month, an attempt to destroy an electrical substation in New Jersey in July and a 2022 fatal shooting outside an LGBTQ bar in Slovakia.
What next?
Humber pleaded not guilty on Monday and Allison is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Dozens dead in Vietnam after 'worst typhoon' in 30 years
At least 58 people are dead and hundreds are missing after Typhoon Yagi made landfall
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump ups threatening rhetoric before debate
Tonight marks the first presidential debate between Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Any word that runs counter to the group can lead to a violent penalty'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
French prosecutors charge Telegram's Durov
Speed Read Telegram CEO Pavel Durov faces preliminary charges in France for permitting crime on his messaging app
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The Red Army Faction: German fugitive arrested after decades on run
Why Everyone's Talking About Police reward and TV appeal leads to capture of Daniela Klette, now 65
By The Week UK Published
-
Jack Smith: the special prosecutor taking on Donald Trump
Why Everyone’s Talking About The Department of Justice has now brought two indictments against Trump following Smith’s investigations
By Richard Windsor Published
-
Attacking the grid
Speed Read Domestic terrorism targeting the U.S. electric grid is exposing dangerous vulnerabilities
By The Week Staff Published
-
Terror police probe uranium seized at Heathrow
Speed Read The radioactive substance was found during routine inspection of package flown into the airport
By Arion McNicoll Published
-
Manchester bombing report exposes ‘incompetence’
Speed Read Newly published findings of public inquiry into 2017 attack describe a litany of failures
By The Week Staff Published
-
The terrorism 'mastermind'
Speed Read Before he was killed in a U.S. drone strike, Ayman al-Zawahiri was one of the most wanted men in the world
By Catherine Garcia Published
-
U.S. facing increased threat of extremism over next 6 months, DHS warns
Speed Read
By Brigid Kennedy Published