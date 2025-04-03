Judge ends Eric Adams case, Trump leverage
Federal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams were dismissed, as requested by Trump's Justice Department
What happened
U.S. District Judge Dale Ho Wednesday dismissed federal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as requested by President Donald Trump's Justice Department. But Ho said he found the Trump administration's decision "troubling" and dropped the case "with prejudice," rejecting DOJ efforts to retain the ability to reintroduce the charges.
Who said what
Emil Bove, a Trump DOJ appointee, had ordered prosecutors to drop the charges "without prejudice" because prosecuting Adams would hamper his ability to aid Trump's immigration crackdown. Several top prosecutors in New York and Washington quit rather than carry out the order.
Judge Ho wrote that he couldn't force the government to pursue the charges, but "everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions." Keeping the case open, he said, would "create the unavoidable perception" that Adams was "more beholden" to Trump than to "his own constituents." Adams celebrated the ruling, saying he "did nothing wrong" and was "gonna win" reelection in November.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Ho's ruling was the "best-case scenario" for Adams, but "how it played out did him no favors with voters," The New York Times said. The "sordid soap opera" has "perhaps irreparably damaged" his already weak standing with New Yorkers.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Trump rolls out tariffs on virtually all imports
Speed Read On "Liberation Day," Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to America and higher reciprocal tariffs for some 60 other countries
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - April 3, 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - a bull market, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Discover the wild beauty of Iceland's untamed landscapes
The Week Recommends From ice climbing and backcountry skiing to dining inside a lava cliff, there is plenty to do
By William Leigh Published
-
Texas arrests midwife on felony abortion charges
Speed Read Maria Margarita Rojas and an employee at one of her clinics are the first to be criminally charged under Texas' near-total abortion ban
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
South Carolina to execute prisoner by firing squad
speed read Death row inmate Brad Sigmon prefers the squad over the electric chair or lethal injection, his lawyer said
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Mexico extradites 29 cartel figures amid US tariff threat
Speed Read The extradited suspects include Rafael Caro Quintero, long sought after killing a US narcotics agent
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Leonard Peltier released from prison
Speed Read The Native American activist convicted of killing two FBI agents had his life sentence commuted by former President Joe Biden
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Ex-Sen. Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years
Speed Read The former New Jersey senator was convicted on federal bribery and corruption charges last year
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Police ID driver of exploded Cybertruck, can't see motive
Speed Read An Army Green Beret detonated a homemade bomb in a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Teenage girl kills 2 in Wisconsin school shooting
Speed Read 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow fatally shot a teacher and student at Abundant Life Christian School
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The strange reaction to the UnitedHealthcare shooting
Talking Point Accused killer Luigi Mangione has been hailed online by Americans frustrated with their broken health insurance system
By The Week UK Published