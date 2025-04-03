Judge ends Eric Adams case, Trump leverage

Federal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams were dismissed, as requested by Trump's Justice Department

New York City Mayor Eric Adams
'Everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions'
What happened

U.S. District Judge Dale Ho Wednesday dismissed federal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as requested by President Donald Trump's Justice Department. But Ho said he found the Trump administration's decision "troubling" and dropped the case "with prejudice," rejecting DOJ efforts to retain the ability to reintroduce the charges.

