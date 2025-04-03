Judge ends Eric Adams case, Trump leverage

What happened

U.S. District Judge Dale Ho Wednesday dismissed federal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as requested by President Donald Trump's Justice Department. But Ho said he found the Trump administration's decision "troubling" and dropped the case "with prejudice," rejecting DOJ efforts to retain the ability to reintroduce the charges.

Who said what

Emil Bove, a Trump DOJ appointee, had ordered prosecutors to drop the charges "without prejudice" because prosecuting Adams would hamper his ability to aid Trump's immigration crackdown. Several top prosecutors in New York and Washington quit rather than carry out the order.

Judge Ho wrote that he couldn't force the government to pursue the charges, but "everything here smacks of a bargain: dismissal of the indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions." Keeping the case open, he said, would "create the unavoidable perception" that Adams was "more beholden" to Trump than to "his own constituents." Adams celebrated the ruling, saying he "did nothing wrong" and was "gonna win" reelection in November.

What next?

Ho's ruling was the "best-case scenario" for Adams, but "how it played out did him no favors with voters," The New York Times said. The "sordid soap opera" has "perhaps irreparably damaged" his already weak standing with New Yorkers.