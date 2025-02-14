Top US prosecutors resign rather than drop Adams case

The interim US attorney for the Southern District and five senior Justice Department officials quit following an order to drop the charges against Mayor Eric Adams

U.S. prosecutor Danielle Sassoon
Danielle Sassoon, the acting US attorney, has resigned
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove's order to drop the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams triggered the resignations of six senior Justice Department officials Thursday, starting with Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to temporarily lead the Southern District of New York. After Sassoon stepped down rather than drop the Adams charges, Bove transferred the case to Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C. Within hours, the two top officials overseeing public corruption cases resigned, followed by three of their deputies.

