Ports reopen after dockworkers halt strike

The 36 ports that closed this week, from Maine to Texas, will start reopening today

Striking International Longshoremen&#039;s Association members in Seabrook, Texas
The tentative deal reportedly promises workers a 62% hourly pay increase over six years
(Image credit: Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), the union representing some 45,000 striking dockworkers at East Coast and Gulf ports, suspended its three-day walkout Thursday night after the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents ports and shipping companies, sweetened its wage offer. The tentative deal — reportedly a 62% hourly pay increase over six years — extended the recently expired contract to Jan. 15. The 36 ports that closed Monday night, from Maine to Texas, will start reopening today.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

