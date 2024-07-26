Big Tech's answer for AI-driven job loss: universal basic income

A new study reveals the strengths and limitations

Silicon Valley's support for the UBI is premised on the notion of AI-driven job losses
Joel Mathis, The Week US
One of Silicon Valley's favorite ideas isn't really tech-driven. The universal basic income — "cash aid from the government, no strings attached" — is the tech industry's solution to the anticipated wave of job losses created by the rise of artificial intelligence, NPR said. That's why OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has spent the last few years funding an experiment in giving people free money. "Do people sit around and play video games," he asked in a blog post, "or do they create new things?" Now we have some answers.

New results from Unconditional Income Study found that giving $1,000 a month to people in Illinois and Texas "improved financial flexibility without disincentivizing workforce participation," Fast Company said. Recipients had a safety net, in other words, but still wanted to work — though they worked a little less. But skepticism still dies hard. "There is this resilient myth that cash no strings attached promotes laziness," said New York University's Juliana Uhuru Bidadanure.

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

