Is the AI bubble deflating?

Growing skepticism and high costs prompt reconsideration

Robot head attached to a deflating blimp
Some investors believe AI is a bubble that could start letting out some air
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By Joel Mathis, The Week US
published

Sometimes booms go bust. That may be happening with artificial intelligence. "There's growing evidence that the hype machine is slowing down," said The Washington Post. Major tech companies like OpenAI, Microsoft and Google have unveiled gaudy new products with fanfare, but AI so far is "yet to upend the way people work and communicate with each other." And profits are turning out to be elusive as well. Why? That's partly because AI tech "remains hugely expensive to build and run."

Jeremy Grantham, an investor known for predicting financial crises in 2000 and 2008, "believes that AI is a bubble that could start letting out some air," CNN said. Tech stocks reached "eye-popping heights" in 2023 and the trend is continuing this year, but Grantham believes "the market is overdue for a sharp pullback." Other elite investors are also sounding the alarm, Business Insider said, pointing to the "dot-com crash" that devastated the tech sector in the early internet era. "This feels a lot like 1999," said Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital.

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

