US job growth revised downward

The US economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than first reported

The revised numbers may pressure the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates soon
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than originally reported in the 12 months ending in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The preliminary downward adjustment — to 174,000 new jobs a month from 242,000 — was part of the Labor Department's annual revision process, using more accurate state unemployment data.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

