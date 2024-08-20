Sicily yacht sinking: search resumes for Mike Lynch

Specialist divers continue to search for six guests still missing from superyacht struck by a suspected tornado

A coast guard vessel and a private sail boat assist the search for missing passengers after the yacht Bayesian capsized in a tornado
Rescue teams in Sicily have resumed their search for six people who are still missing after a luxury superyacht was struck by a sudden tornado off the coast of Sicily.

British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, the founder of Autonomy Corporation, was one of 12 guests and 10 crew on board the 56-metre Bayesian when it went down near Porticello during a violent storm yesterday. He and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, are among those unaccounted for. Jonathan Bloomer, chair of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife, Judy, have also been named as among the six people still missing.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

