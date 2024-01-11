Woman accidentally puts nan in washing machine

A woman said she was horrified after accidentally "washing her nan" in the washing machine, reported Lad Bible. While unloading her freshly laundered clothes, Brilley Coates, 30, spotted a small black bag at the bottom of the machine. She then realised it was a bag that contained her late grandmother's ashes. She said she was "massively confused as to how she got in there - she was meant to be in a drawer upstairs". She has blamed her cat, explaining that he "really is a menace".

Ancient pollen shows climate change killed King Kong

The real King Kong species was killed off by climate change, according to evidence from Chinese caves. The fictional creature "may be able to fight off Godzilla, climb the Empire State building and swat helicopters out of the sky", said The Telegraph, but "ancient pollen" shows his "real-life counterpart" was wiped out because "the climate was altering and the seasons were becoming more extreme and varied". They disappeared 215,000 years ago.

Man hopes to cash in on large Hula Hoop

A man who discovered the "world's longest Hula Hoops" crisp has put it up for sale on eBay. Adam Potter, 28, found the 4.72-inch crisp while having a snack at home in Birmingham. He said he only listed it for sale on eBay "as a bit of a laugh", but "bidding has already reached £4.20, which is more than a multipack of Hula Hoops", said The Mirror. Potter said whatever money he makes will be put into his small business. "I am hoping it will be a nice little cash injection," he said.