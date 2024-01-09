'Angel' visits woman before lottery win

A woman said she spotted an "angel" in the sky over a church, just moments before she won the lottery. Tracey Preston was leaving the church of St Endellion in Port Isaac, Cornwall, on New Year's Eve when she spotted clouds shaped like a giant angel reaching down towards her, she told Lad Bible. "When I got home that day, I had an email from the National Lottery saying I’d won £214," she said. "A good omen indeed."

Sun returns to Canadian town

A Canadian town has celebrated the return of the sun after 30 nights. The Inuvik sunrise festival in the Northwest Territories marks the return of the sun after more than 30 days of "polar nights and no official sunrise", said the BBC. A polar night, when the night lasts for more than 24 hours, is caused because Earth rotates on a titled axis, meaning there are periods where the Arctic Circle and the Antarctic Circle are either completely exposed or obscured from the sun.

Trucker reunited with cat

A US trucker was reunited with his cat after the moggy fled from his vehicle during a pit stop at a truck stop in Nevada. Chad McIntyre said he often takes his cat, Tyler, on his long-haul drives. "It's nice that he's lying there in the passenger seat, and yeah, he doesn't talk back, but it's nice to have somebody, something to talk to," he told Fox 13. The missing cat was discovered 670 miles away and identified through his microchip.