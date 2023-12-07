Doomsday group offers 'epic' survival opportunity

A doomsday community is on the lookout for residents to live in its 575 bunkers which can fit up to 10,000 people, noted Absolutely Business. A former army base in the Black Hills mountain range in South Dakota has been transformed into liveable bunkers aimed at providing an "epic humanitarian survival project". An organiser said members of the group are not "preppers" or the "elite", but "well-educated, average people" who want to protect their families during uncertain times.

Edible Chalomet unveiled

A six-foot-tall chocolate statue of Timothée Chalomet as "Wonka" has been unveiled in London. The "beautiful statue" is "not only carefully crafted", but also "100 per cent edible chocolate", said Inside Edition. Everything from the top hat to the cane to each individual button is cacao-based. The statue of the Hollywood heartthrob measures six feet two inches.

Cyclist breaks hands-free record

A Canadian cyclist took a nearly 81-mile ride on his bike without using his hands to grab a new Guinness World Record, reported UPI. Robert Murray secured the title for greatest distance cycled (no hands) when he rode 80.95 miles in a time of five hours and 37 minutes. "Personally, I find it to be a more comfortable position to be in rather than hunched over," he said, adding that he can "text, change the song, get anything out of my backpack all while riding my bike".