Nicolas Cage shrine could spark new religion

A woman was "left in stitches" after discovering a hidden shrine dedicated to Nicolas Cage under her house, said The Mirror. The shrine, with candles, goblets and cinema memorabilia, was uncovered when workmen were laying new cables. Commenting on the discovery, one online wag suggested this could become part of a new trend. "We should all do this - a couple hundred years from now it will be a religion," they wrote.

Kebab caller tops 999 oddities

Eating too much kebab topped the list of bizarre 999 calls in Wales over the past year. "Yesterday evening, we had some kebab, and I might have had a little bit more than I'm used to," the caller told emergency operators. Among the 414,149 calls the Welsh Ambulance Service received were other curiosities, including losing false teeth and getting a hand stuck in a letterbox, noted the BBC. An ambulance spokesman said inappropriate 999 calls put additional strain "on an already over-stretched service".

Woman claims arm hair record

A Californian woman is celebrating after she grew the world's longest female arm hair. Speaking to Guinness World Records, Macie Davis-Southerland said she didn't discover her unusually long arm hair until 2012, when she was at school and her friend's brother offered to pull it out. But she decided she would try to grow the hair for a world record. Her arm hair was officially measured at 7.24 inches and she plans to continue growing it to claim the overall arm hair record, noted UPI.