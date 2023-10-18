Flies attack Donald Trump

Donald Trump was attacked by flies during a speech and "went off on a tangent" to claim that fly paper is illegal, said Mediaite. During the address in Clive, Iowa, the former US president began to swat at flies, and said: "I didn't know you had flies in Iowa. I hate flies! I’ll get in trouble for saying that. Cruelty to animals. No it’s true." After falsely claiming that fly paper is illegal, he asked: "What the hell is going on with this country?"

Cat wins purr record

A 14-year-old Cambridgeshire cat won a Guinness World Record when her "ear-splitting purr" was measured at 54.59 decibels, said UPI. Bella was awarded the record for loudest purr by a domestic cat (living) after her sounds were measured by an official adjudicator working with an acoustic engineer. "She purrs all day long! If there's food around, or cuddles, she always purrs," her owner, Nicole Spink, told Guinness World Records.

Humans ate seaweed for ages

Seaweed was a common food in Europe for thousands of years, according to a new study. Seaweed "may be considered an unusual ingredient in western cuisine," said The Guardian, but researchers have found "telltale signs" of consumption on human teeth at sites from Spain to Lithuania, spanning a period from around 6400BC to the early middle ages. Seaweed was considered a famine food by the 18th century, said the paper.