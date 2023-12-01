Titanic VHS collector aims for one million copies

A man in Florida has built a collection of 2,467 copies of 1997 film "Titanic" on VHS and he hopes to ultimately collect one million copies. The collector "scours thrift stores, flea markets and garage sales" for VHS copies of Leonardo DiCaprio epic, and social media followers have posted him tapes from all over the world. "I go to sleep thinking about Titanic, and I wake up thinking about Titanic," he told WFTS Tampa Bay.

Witness points finger at juror

A robbery suspect has walked free from court after a witness claimed a male juror looked like the culprit instead. Francis McGuire, 39, was accused of targeting homes across Scotland, taking £60,000 worth of valuables. But the case against him collapsed when a witness whose house was broken into said a juror resembled one of three masked men who threatened him. The moment "sparked baffled looks" in the court, said The Telegraph.

Tortoise 'world's oldest animal'

A tortoise named Jonathan has celebrated his 191st birthday on the island of St. Helena, cementing his status as the world's oldest animal. Although his exact age is unknown, he was at least 50 years old when he was brought to the island from the Seychelles in 1882, making him at least 191 years old, and possibly much older, said Guinness World Records. "In spite of losing his sense of smell and being virtually blind from cataracts, his appetite remains keen," said veterinarian, Joe Hollins.