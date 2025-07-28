Posh tinned fish is making waves

Upmarket tuna and trout in colourful tins have become a 'chic' dinner party staple

Tinned sardines on wooden board with a slice of lemon
Sardines are 'packed with protein' and 'brain-boosting omega 3 oils'
(Image credit: Jane Vershinin / Alamy)
By
published

Once brushed off as "back-of-the-cupboard" fare, tinned fish has become one of Britain's "chicest grocery indulgences", and a "surprisingly sexy new status symbol", said Hannah Twiggs in The Independent.

In a world filled with UPFs and "scandalously long ingredient lists", there is something "refreshingly simple" about a tin of tuna smothered in extra virgin olive oil. "It's a rare thing: unpretentious but vaguely exotic, convenient but also a conversation starter."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest