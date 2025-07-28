Posh tinned fish is making waves

Once brushed off as "back-of-the-cupboard" fare, tinned fish has become one of Britain's "chicest grocery indulgences", and a "surprisingly sexy new status symbol", said Hannah Twiggs in The Independent .

In a world filled with UPFs and "scandalously long ingredient lists", there is something "refreshingly simple" about a tin of tuna smothered in extra virgin olive oil. "It's a rare thing: unpretentious but vaguely exotic, convenient but also a conversation starter."

Colourful, retro branding from Spain and Portugal has helped transform ordinary tins of fish into "treasures" to "show off on Instagram" and artfully display in your kitchen, Patrick Martinez, founder of The Tinned Fish Market, told the publication.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The tinned fish snack has become a go-to, "the king of the cupboard", said Steve Dineen in City A.M . Taking out a subscription means delivery of everything from "impossibly soft and juicy" sardines to "fat little Spanish mussels" arrives straight to your doorstep.

If you want to be "chic", said Xanthe Clay in The Telegraph , simply "plonk a can of fish on the table with some fantastic bread and posh butter, and dig in". Not only are sardines "packed with protein" and "brain-boosting omega 3 oils", they're considered to be among the most "sustainable catches around".

Of course, prices vary massively, with those at the upper end of the spectrum costing over £15 a tin, while supermarket basics can be as little as 50p. If you're planning to use the tinned fish to bulk out a sauce, it's probably not worth splashing out. But for a "treat on toast", fancy brands come into their own. Ortiz's "neat and silvery" sardines "gleaming in dark amber oil" have a "nice meaty texture" and look good enough to "serve straight from the tin".

Or, if you're after a budget-friendly option, you can't go wrong with John West sardines in olive oil, said José Pizarro in The Guardian . The flavour and consistency of the fish is "pretty great", especially considering the price (around £1.30). After the blind tasting, it would be "lying if I said I wasn't very surprised indeed" to find out where these were from.