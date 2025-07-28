Posh tinned fish is making waves
Upmarket tuna and trout in colourful tins have become a 'chic' dinner party staple
Once brushed off as "back-of-the-cupboard" fare, tinned fish has become one of Britain's "chicest grocery indulgences", and a "surprisingly sexy new status symbol", said Hannah Twiggs in The Independent.
In a world filled with UPFs and "scandalously long ingredient lists", there is something "refreshingly simple" about a tin of tuna smothered in extra virgin olive oil. "It's a rare thing: unpretentious but vaguely exotic, convenient but also a conversation starter."
Colourful, retro branding from Spain and Portugal has helped transform ordinary tins of fish into "treasures" to "show off on Instagram" and artfully display in your kitchen, Patrick Martinez, founder of The Tinned Fish Market, told the publication.
The tinned fish snack has become a go-to, "the king of the cupboard", said Steve Dineen in City A.M. Taking out a subscription means delivery of everything from "impossibly soft and juicy" sardines to "fat little Spanish mussels" arrives straight to your doorstep.
If you want to be "chic", said Xanthe Clay in The Telegraph, simply "plonk a can of fish on the table with some fantastic bread and posh butter, and dig in". Not only are sardines "packed with protein" and "brain-boosting omega 3 oils", they're considered to be among the most "sustainable catches around".
Of course, prices vary massively, with those at the upper end of the spectrum costing over £15 a tin, while supermarket basics can be as little as 50p. If you're planning to use the tinned fish to bulk out a sauce, it's probably not worth splashing out. But for a "treat on toast", fancy brands come into their own. Ortiz's "neat and silvery" sardines "gleaming in dark amber oil" have a "nice meaty texture" and look good enough to "serve straight from the tin".
Or, if you're after a budget-friendly option, you can't go wrong with John West sardines in olive oil, said José Pizarro in The Guardian. The flavour and consistency of the fish is "pretty great", especially considering the price (around £1.30). After the blind tasting, it would be "lying if I said I wasn't very surprised indeed" to find out where these were from.
"I have yet to meet a tinned fish aficionado" for whom Fangst's Danish freshwater trout wasn't near the top of their list, said Charley Lanyon in Eater. Delicately smoked with juniper and lemon thyme, this "fresh, bright" trout represents "all that is exceptional in Nordic tinned seafood". And when it comes to mackerel, you can't go wrong with Mouettes D'Arvor – the "classic" French cannery is "one of the world's best". For a "zingy and almost pickled" flavour, try the version with Muscadet wine and herbs – "perfect on cold pasta or alongside a gin and tonic".
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.