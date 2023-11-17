'Extreme ironing' blamed for Ben Nevis board

A trend known as "extreme ironing" has been blamed after an ironing board was abandoned at the top of Britain’s highest mountain. Hikers were livid after they found the metal board beside the walls of the 19th-century Ben Nevis observatory, in the Scottish Highlands. Extreme ironing, which began in Leicester in 1997, involves people ironing in remote or curious locations, including Mount Everest base camp, underwater and on the M1 motorway, noted The Times.

50 Cent loves dancing 64-year-old

A 64-year-old Warwickshire woman has earned the respect from 50 Cent after a video of her dancing at his concert went viral, noted The Telegraph. Mary Jane Farquharson went to a concert at Resorts World Arena with her 38-year-old son, Ross. The rapper himself has shared the clip of her dancing with one hand waving in the air. He wrote that she is the "coolest person at my show tonight by far", adding that "she was rocking wit me".

Sailors playing thrash metal to combat orcas

Sailors are swapping ideas of how to best deal with orca attacks in a Facebook group of more than 59,000 people. A group of the antagonistic underwater creatures sank a yacht in a 45-minute attack last month in the Strait of Gibraltar and earlier one sailor on the Facebook group had "a suggestion he claimed was a sure-fire way to avoid an attack", said CBS News. "When we had an interaction last year, I'm pretty sure that rattling the hull by playing full volume east European thrash metal, was the game changer," he said.