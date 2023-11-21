Woman has one in 50 million pregnancy

A US woman with two uteruses is pregnant with one twin in each womb, Fox News reported. "I was having some minor complications that led us to set up an OB appointment, and upon examination and ultrasound, they discovered it," she said, adding that "all I could do was laugh". She said she called her husband and "he and I just laughed together". The odds of any woman having this type of pregnancy is about one in 50 million, the outlet noted.

Indian honoured for extra teeth

A 26-year-old woman from India has landed a Guinness World Record for the number of teeth in her mouth: 38. Kalpana Balan has six more gnashers than the average adult, earning her the record for the most teeth in a person's mouth (female). Her "extra chompers", known as supernumerary teeth, said UPI , started growing in when she was a teenager, and she initially was going to have them removed, but dentists told her she should wait.

Lottery winner grabs pool medal

A man who bought a pool table after winning the lottery has won a medal at the European Championships. Neil Jones was called up to the England team after "thousands" of hours of practice on the table. He "bagged a bronze" at the blackball championships earlier this month after captaining the B1 team, said Sky News. The former tiler who used to sing part-time in clubs, had "just £13 in his pocket" when he won £2.4 million in 2010.