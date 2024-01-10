Pope aide under fire for 'mystical orgasms' book
And other stories from the stranger side of life
The Pope's controversial doctrinal chief has been accused of blasphemy after the rediscovery of a book he wrote 26 years ago praising "mystical orgasms". Víctor Manuel Fernández's book also depicts a "passionate encounter between Jesus and a young girl", said The Times. The chief is "currently at loggerheads" with traditional bishops after allowing the blessing of gay couples last month.
Woman's costly cocktail shock
A woman's New Year celebrations were "absolutely wrecked" after she mistakenly ordered an "extremely expensive drink", said the Daily Express. Lynsey Bennett, from Belfast, ordered a cocktail that she thought cost £18.90 while at a five-star hotel in London, England, only to "realise to her horror" it cost £1,890. She said her husband was "furious at me so he left the bar and left me there on my own to deal with it". The hotel agreed to waive the bill and Lynsey spent the rest of the night drinking with the hotel manager.
Punch bag record broken
An Indian martial artist broke a Guinness World Record when he spent 55 hours, 15 minutes punching a punch bag, reported UPI. Sidhu Kshetri, 42, was required by the rules to throw at least one punch every 2 seconds and was allowed a five-minute break per hour. "The pain started around the 20-hour mark," he said. "At that point, I reminded myself that it was a test of my limits. I believed that if I stayed emotionally strong, I could endure the pain."
