Triangle-headed aliens touched Goldie Hawn

The actress Goldie Hawn has insisted she once met triangular-headed aliens that "touched her face". The Oscar-winner said she was “paralysed” by witnessing what she described as “silver” alien beings with a “slash for a mouth” and a “tiny little nose”. Speaking to the Apple Fitness+ podcast, she said "they touched my face and it felt like the finger of God" and "the most benevolent, loving feeling".

'Tory jumper' season starts

Now is the best time of the year to wear a "Tory jumper", said The Telegraph. Dubbed "the most Tory item of clothing ever", the quarter-zip sweaters have sold 63% more than the standard old crewneck this season, according to stats from John Lewis. The "signature quarter zip collar" is "essential", said the paper, because it "calls for a crisp shirt underneath", an "uprightness" that's "entirely in keeping with a Tory sense of fogeyish fashion".

Great Sphinx of Giza origin story

The Great Sphinx of Giza has "enthralled and mystified archaeologists for thousands of years", said Sky News. Questions such as "What did it originally look like? Who was it designed to represent?" have been asked for generations. Now a group scientists believe elemental forces may have eroded the rock formation into something resembling the mythical creature before the Egyptians came along. "Our findings offer a possible 'origin story' for how Sphinx-like formations can come about from erosion," explains Leif Ristroph, an associate professor at NYU. "Our laboratory experiments showed that surprisingly Sphinx-like shapes can, in fact, come from materials being eroded by fast flows."