Toilet roll in fridge 'soaks up odours'

People are keeping their toilet paper in the fridge for a "bonkers" reason, said LadBible. It's "not exactly the most appetising sight when you swing the door open", said the outlet, but "people claim the tissue has a strange superpower" because it "supposedly soaks up all the odours plaguing your fridge". A TikTok said it was a "secret hack" stolen from the hotel industry, where it is commonplace in big kitchens.

Dior launches baby perfume

Dior has launched a £230 perfume for babies made from scented water, reported the Daily Star. The fashion house refers to the scent as a "gentle reminder of sweet memories of early childhood." Available in two alcohol-free 'colours', Bonne Étoile is said to contain "light notes of fruit, pillowy cotton, and velvety petals", and comes in pink and celadon 100ml bottles. A Mumsnet user said she wasn't sure the fragrance would be a success.

Blind runner marries guide

A blind runner has married the man assigned to help her complete her first race. Kelly Barton, from Southport, Merseyside, took part in a Parkrun event in 2016, where Mike Leatherbarrow was her running guide. The duo continued to run together, “falling madly in love over the miles”, said Barton. They "remain ardent Parkrun fans", said The Telegraph, and even scheduled their wedding for a Friday to ensure they could take part in a Parkrun the following morning.