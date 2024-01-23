Zoo moves parrots that swore at guests

A wildlife park will move its "swearing parrots" to a new flock to reduce their use of expletives, said The Times. After five of the resident African greys at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park were removed from public display in 2020 for swearing at visitors, naughty words have since popped up in the repertoire of three more parrots. The park admitted the profanity cannot be entirely eliminated, as "once it's in their vocabulary, it’s usually there for good".

Brits 'sob in bed' over crisp axe

Walkers has left "heartbroken" customers "sobbing on their beds" after it scrapped an "iconic crisp flavour", said the Daily Star. Brits are "devastated" after the Marmite flavour was "ditched", said the tabloid. "Why are you discontinuing Marmite?" asked one customer on social media. "The only crisps my son eats and he's now sobbing on his bed."

Actress eats snow

Reese Witherspoon has defended herself after she was criticised for eating snow, reported Sky News. After the Hollywood actress shared a TikTok video showing herself enjoying a "Chococinno" made of snow collected from outside her home, topped with cold brew coffee and sweeteners, she was warned she could get "seriously sick". But Witherspoon insisted "it was so good".