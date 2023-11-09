Despairing husband creates 'Taylor Swift jar'

A man has created a Taylor Swift Jar which sees his wife paying a quarter whenever she mentions the music legend. Dan Rice, from Maryland, created the jar in response to how often his wife, Dana, mentions the "1989" star. A note on the front of the jar reads: "Taylor Swift Jar - Any mention of T. Swift and you owe $0.25. I can't take it anymore." The jar is a "spin" on the "swear jar" — which requires anyone to pay a fee to the jar after using a curse word, noted Fox News.

'Inconvenience store' hangs off cliff

A small shop hanging from the side of a steep cliff face has been dubbed the most "inconvenient convenience store" in China, said Sky News. The wooden shed, which hangs 120m (394ft) above the ground in the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan province, supplies snacks and drinks to climbers. It is located on a mountain route which is "peppered" with metal anchors for climbers to fasten themselves to, noted the broadcaster.

Message in bottle found 26 years on

A man cleaning rubbish from a beach in France has found a message in a bottle that had been written by a Massachusetts student 26 years earlier. Benjamin Lyons wrote the message as part of an assignment at Sandwich's Forestdale School in 1997. Hubert Eriau, 71, found the bottle in Les Sables-d'Olonne, Vendée, France. Other messages in bottles from the US class have been found over the years, including one in Greenland, noted UPI.