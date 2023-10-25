Urine video dents Chinese beer brand
And other stories from the stranger side of life
Shares in a Chinese beer brand fell after a man was filmed urinating into its vats, reported Sky News. The footage shows a man dressed in a hard hat and blue overalls climb into a malt container at the factory in Pingdu, unzipping his trousers and relieving himself. Shares in Tsingtao, dropped by 7.5%. "I've always said the beer here is like horse pee," wrote a wag on social media. "Turns out I was wrong." The company said it "continues to strengthen its management procedures and ensure product quality".
Women don't prefer funny men
Women don't prefer men who make them laugh on a first date, according to a new study. Researchers put 350 heterosexual volunteers through hundreds of speed dates, each three minutes long, and analysed their recorded conversations, noted The Times. "We found that irrespective of sex, participants who laughed more at their partner or received more laughs did not rate their partner as any more or less attractive," said Henry Wainwright of the University of Queensland.
'Rattiest' US city named
Chicago has been named the "rattiest" city in the US, reported the Daily Mail. The windy city took the top slot on the list for the ninth consecutive year, while Los Angeles rose to number two and New York fell to the third spot. Locals in Chicago made more than 50,000 rat complaints in 2022 - a slight decline from the previous year when more than 65,000 complaints were made, according to the city's 311 call data.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.