Urine video dents Chinese beer brand

Shares in a Chinese beer brand fell after a man was filmed urinating into its vats, reported Sky News. The footage shows a man dressed in a hard hat and blue overalls climb into a malt container at the factory in Pingdu, unzipping his trousers and relieving himself. Shares in Tsingtao, dropped by 7.5%. "I've always said the beer here is like horse pee," wrote a wag on social media. "Turns out I was wrong." The company said it "continues to strengthen its management procedures and ensure product quality".

Women don't prefer funny men

Women don't prefer men who make them laugh on a first date, according to a new study. Researchers put 350 heterosexual volunteers through hundreds of speed dates, each three minutes long, and analysed their recorded conversations, noted The Times. "We found that irrespective of sex, participants who laughed more at their partner or received more laughs did not rate their partner as any more or less attractive," said Henry Wainwright of the University of Queensland.

'Rattiest' US city named

Chicago has been named the "rattiest" city in the US, reported the Daily Mail. The windy city took the top slot on the list for the ninth consecutive year, while Los Angeles rose to number two and New York fell to the third spot. Locals in Chicago made more than 50,000 rat complaints in 2022 - a slight decline from the previous year when more than 65,000 complaints were made, according to the city's 311 call data.