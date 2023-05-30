Can the U.S. stop Chinese cyberattacks?

Chinese hackers have hit American targets again. U.S. authorities recently announced the discovery of Chinese malware in critical telecommunications systems in Guam, The New York Times reported. That's alarming because Guam is home to an American air base that "would be a centerpiece of any American military response to an invasion or blockade of Taiwan."

The attack came as no surprise, because Chinese cyber operations regularly go after American targets. China denies the hacking allegations, Financial Times reported. In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry said the Guam attacking announcement "shows that the U.S. is expanding channels for disseminating false information." But the hackers behind the Guam breach "have been spying on the U.S. military for years," The Record reported. They've even scanned the computer systems of political parties in U.S. states.

"China almost certainly is capable of launching cyberattacks that could disrupt critical infrastructure services within the United States," the Office of the Director of National Intelligence warned earlier this year. FBI director Christopher Wray told Congress in April that Chinese hackers outnumber his agency's cyber personnel by a ratio of 50 to 1. Those hackers have created techniques that "enable them to burrow into government and business networks and spy on victims for years without detection," The Wall Street Journal reported in March. Can the United States defend itself against a foreign cyberattack?

What are the commentators saying?

America needs minimum cybersecurity standards, Eric Noonan wrote at The Hill. While Russia is the "threat du jour" because of its expansive use of online attacks, China is the greater threat. The country's hackers have "been breaking into computer networks of government contractors for the better part of two decades," but action to counter those attacks "hasn't been swift enough." Time is officially running out. "We are getting to a point where we can either pay now or pay later."