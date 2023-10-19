Why a bale of straw is hanging from a London bridge

A bale of straw is hanging from London's Millennium Bridge to warn river traffic of maintenance and repair work, said Sky News. Maintenance work is expected underneath the bridge, prompting the "quirky tradition" of London byelaw to hang the bale of straw to alert traffic on the Thames to the reduction in headroom. The suspension of the straw by day and a "white light" at night is mentioned in the Port Of London Thames Byelaws, clause 36.2, noted Sky News.

French children are naughty after all

French children can be naughty despite the belief that they are better behaved than their counterparts in the UK, said a child psychologist. Caroline Goldman said that an "infantile insurrection" is under way in France, where mealtimes have become chaotic, family life disordered and schools turbulent because France has imported Anglo-Saxon liberalism and US-inspired gentle parenting. But critics have accused her of disseminating "dangerous" beliefs, said The Times.

New monarch discovered via coin

An ancient coin found by an amateur detectorist has revealed an unknown king and sold for more than £20,000. A new name has been added to the list of British monarchs after experts examined the coin, which was found in a Hampshire field by Lewis Fudge. Dating from around 50BC, the small gold coin is stamped with the name Esunertos, a previously unrecorded Iron Age ruler. It sold at auction for more than £20,000, reported The Telegraph.