Being a nosy parker helps us live longer, according to a study in Spain. Researchers who spoke to people aged 100 or over found curiosity is a vital trait for longevity and more important than humour, optimism or faith, the Daily Star reported. "Be curious, travel and read," the experts said. "Curiosity is the zeal for knowing, travelling, being up-to-date. Stay intellectually active, finding new areas of knowledge and learning."

Lion prowls Italian town

A lion "prowled the streets" of an Italian seaside town for several hours after escaping from a local circus, said The Guardian. The mayor of Ladispoli, near Rome, told residents to stay at home on Saturday while police and circus staff sought to catch the animal, which was eventually sedated and captured. Campaigners are now calling for Italy to ban wild animals in entertainment.

Toy fame inductees named

Baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids, the Fisher Price Corn-Popper and Nerf have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in New York this year, UPI reported. The inductees were chosen from a popular vote and from 12 finalists including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Battleship and Ken. "Baseball cards encourage lifelong playing and collection," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator at the museum.