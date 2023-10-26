New app tells you when's the best time for a toilet break during a film

A new app identifies the perfect moment to take a loo-break during a film and gives cinema-goers a quick catch-up of what they missed while they were answering the call of nature. "One thing we’ve noticed is that good movies tend to have good pee times," the developer of RunPee told The Telegraph. "The misconception is that pee times are the boring part of the movie. It’s more precise to say they are the part of the movie you summarise in such a way that you don’t miss anything from that summary."

Duke told daughter's name is too long

A Spanish duke has been told that his baby has too many names. Fernando Juan Fitz-James Stuart y de Solís, the 17th Duke of Huéscar and his wife, Sofía Palazuelo, have baptised their second child Sofía Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Ángela de la Cruz Micaela del Santísimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santísima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos. "The girl will not be able to be registered in the Civil Registry with a string of names that surpass all rules", reported El Pais.

Roosters can recognise themselves

A study has found that roosters may be able to recognise their reflection, reported Plos One. The researchers said their findings suggest the birds did not regard their reflection as another rooster, even when accompanied by the smell and sound of a second bird. “Our results suggest a level of consciousness [in chickens] that prompts discussions about animal rights and welfare," said Sonja Hillemacher, one of the authors of the study at the University of Bonn.