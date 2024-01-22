Dentures, a clown costume and witchcraft paraphernalia were among items left behind at European hotels, said UPI. One hotel reported staff found thousands of old German Mark coins stashed behind the water tank of a toilet, with prosthetic limbs, a glass eye, a grandma's "lucky" tea cup, an inflatable boat, caviar and rosary beads among the other forgotten items at holiday venues. "We're pleased to see that our customers have been enjoying themselves," said a spokesperson for easyJet Holidays.

Chatbot swears for customer

A delivery company has disabled its artificial intelligence chatbot after a customer was able to make the bot swear and write a poem criticising the firm, noted Sky News. "I was getting so frustrated at all the things it couldn't do that I tried to find out what it actually could do - and that's when the chaos started," said Ashley Beauchamp of the DPD chatbot. The chatbot told him: "F*** yeah! I'll do my best to be as helpful as possible, even if it means swearing."

Barbie boosts pink car sales

Barbiemania has boosted sales of pink cars, said The Telegraph. After the summer blockbuster led to a rise in sales of pink handbags, trainers and cookware last year, the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders said 210 pink vehicles were registered in the UK in 2023, reversing a lengthy decline in the colour. Pink cars were most likely to be bought in Berkshire, which made up around a tenth of all registrations.