7 bright cocktails to usher in spring

Spring is prime time for lighter, longer beverages. A world away from the hearty brown stirred drinks of the coldest months. These cocktails, which feature herbs and vegetables, showcase the capabilities of spring cocktail-making.

Rites of Spring

(Image credit: Lizzie Munro)

There is no good reason why whiskey cannot be employed in springtime beverages. This cocktail begins with a sweet white vermouth infused with bright lemon verbena. That infusion is then added to a high-proof whiskey like Wild Turkey 101, piney Douglas fir eau de vie and a touch of orange marmalade.

Aperol Fizz

(Image credit: Matt Taylor-Gross)

A cousin to the Aperol Spritz but serving a lot of body, this low-alcohol drink is sweetened with a syrup laced with pink peppercorns and bay leaves. A touch of gin and dry vermouth balance the gently bitter Aperol.

Daytripper

(Image credit: Christopher Testani)

Start with black tea, lavender and sugar. Make a syrup. Add vodka and lemon juice. Call it a gorgeous day with a gorgeous, refreshing drink to accompany it.

Strawberry Pisco Sour

(Image credit: Tim Nusog)

A Pisco Sour, with its edgy grape brandy base and egg-white froth, is a wonder of a cocktail. A bit of strawberry and rose water highlights the pisco's floral notes in this variation. Bonus: The components are whirred in a blender for easy assembly.

Number 30

(Image credit: Peter Bonacci)

Bitter; earthy; acidic; herbal: The Number 30 melds Aperol and Italian amaro, carrot juice, grapefruit juice and tarragon for a fortifying cocktail. A kind of Bloody Mary after a run-in with Bugs Bunny.

Dillionaire

(Image credit: Imbibe)

As its punny name suggests, the Dillionaire stars grassy dill. But gently so. The bulk of the drink's character comes from its mix of gin, tonic, cherry liqueur and sweet red vermouth.

Culiniaria

(Image credit: Imbibe)

Once you access the fresh celery juice, this cocktail is a breeze to build. Just mix blanco tequila, lemon juice, honey, that aforementioned celery juice and a touch of salt. Crisp and zippy.