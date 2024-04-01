7 bright cocktails to usher in spring

The brisk months require a certain kind of drinking

Two people sitting outside clinking glasses of fresh spring cocktails
Say "cheers" with fresh spring drinks
(Image credit: Leo Patrizi / Getty Images)
Scott Hocker, The Week US
By Scott Hocker, The Week US
published

Spring is prime time for lighter, longer beverages. A world away from the hearty brown stirred drinks of the coldest months. These cocktails, which feature herbs and vegetables, showcase the capabilities of spring cocktail-making. 

Rites of Spring

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Cocktails Whisky The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us