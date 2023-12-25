8 cocktails to get you through all of winter

Humans should not subsist on water alone, despite what your body might be telling you during and after the holiday season. This winter, choose your cocktails wisely. Maybe that means an invigorating mule with bourbon and cider, a warming coffee with brandy and creme de cacao or a booze-free take on an espresso Martini.

Ginger Spritz

(Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson)

A demure start to the New Year, this very low-ABV cocktail commingles Lillet blanc and cava (Spanish sparkling wine) with both fresh ginger and ginger beer. Happy 2024, indeed. Get the recipe.

Winter Daiquiri

(Image credit: Tim Nusog)

A classic Daiquiri is always the right answer to whatever question. It is spunky and amicable. But the traditional formula of light rum, lime juice and simple syrup connotes warm weather and lighthearted afternoons. This wintry approach employs part aged rum for a Daiquiri with moody introspection. Get the recipe.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Non-Alcoholic Espresso Martini

(Image credit: Eric Medsker)

First things first: This cocktail is a mite fussy to assemble. You will need to make a cold-brew concentrate and make a vanilla syrup and purchase two non-alcoholic spirits from Lyre's . Did you think creating a delicious, surprising, booze-free espresso Martini would be effortless? Get the recipe.

Hot Ward 8

(Image credit: Elana Lepkowski)

A hot drink for a gathering: rye whiskey, pomegranate juice and oleo saccharum (a fancy way of saying you macerated citrus peels in sugar) play warmly in a cocktail that is designed to be stored in a Thermos for maximum accessibility and pouring ease. Get the recipe.

Keoke Coffee

(Image credit: Jeffrey Morganthaler)

There are many variations of boozy coffee cocktails akin to Spanish coffee and Irish coffee. This iteration from Jeffrey Morganthaler melds creme de cacao, brandy and brown-sugar syrup for a rich, smooth offering that will bring you up even as it winds you down. Get the recipe.

Tahini White Russian

(Image credit: Jeff Brown)

The tahini element is on the drink, rather than in it. The base is your classic coffee liqueur + vodka pairing. Where this cocktail gets its personality is with the sesame-spiked coconutty whipped cream that is billowed on the surface to finish. Get the recipe.

Palomonic

(Image credit: Carey Jones)

The Paloma, with its intersection of grapefruit juice and tequila, is a marvel of a cocktail. Add sharp tonic water and a rosemary sprig and the refreshingness abides even while the drink begins throwing its weight around. Get the recipe.

Bourbon-Cider Mule

(Image credit: Victor Protastio)

Apple cider, lime juice and a wallop of bourbon: This mule begins life with an attitude. Then, when the fillip of ginger beer is added before serving, the cocktail's edge softens. Fans of the Moscow mule should brace themselves for a fresh contender for their new favorite drink. Get the recipe.