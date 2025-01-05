Trinidad and Tobago's murder emergency

Gang violence in the Caribbean island nation has seen murder rates soar to unprecedented levels

Photo collage of an exploded view of an AK-47 on a background of fragments of a map of Trinidad and Tobago, photos from Carnival, and American arms diagrams
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

For many, Trinidad and Tobago is the epitome of a Caribbean paradise, but soaring homicide rates in the dual-island nation have pushed the government to declare a state of emergency following a "spate of murders"

Killings in the last weekend of December took the country's murder toll for the year to 623, an "unprecedented" number in a nation with a population of only 1.5 million, said The Guardian. Of these, police believe "nearly half" are tied to gang violence, with "almost all linked to organised crime", making Trinidad and Tobago "one of the most violent countries" across the Caribbean and Latin America.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸