The countries that could solve the UK prisons crisis

Britain's jails are at breaking point, and ministers are looking overseas for solutions

Man holding his head in his hands in a prison cell
Britain's prisons are predicted to be full again in a few months' time
(Image credit: Bartle_Halpin / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
By
published

Could Texas hold the answer to Britain's prisons crisis? Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and prison minister James Timpson will visit the US state next month to learn about its points-based scheme for reducing prison times and see if the UK could follow its success, The Times reported.

Under the scheme, prisoners can reduce the time they serve behind bars by earning points for good behaviour and taking part in courses including drug rehabilitation and behavioural change to try and prevent reoffending. Since the policy was introduced in 2007, the number of people behind bars in Texas has fallen from 152,661 to 129,653.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Prisons Prison Reform
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸