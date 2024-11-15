DOJ demands changes at 'abhorrent' Atlanta jail
Georgia's Fulton County Jail subjects inmates to 'unconstitutional' conditions, the 16-month investigation found
What happened
Georgia's Fulton County jails people in "abhorrent, unconstitutional" conditions, violating their civil rights, the Justice Department said Thursday in a highly critical report. The DOJ started investigating the county lockup in Atlanta in 2023, following the 2022 death there of Lashawn Thompson, a 35-year-old inmate found malnourished and covered in lice in a garbage-filled cell. A medical examiner ruled he had been "neglected to death."
Who said what
The 16-month federal investigation found that ill-trained and understaffed Fulton County Jail guards had a "practice of using excessive force" against detainees for even small infractions, punished teenagers with solitary confinement and fueled a "crisis of violence" by housing extremely violent inmates alongside vulnerable and low-risk detainees. Assaults and stabbings with "shanks" are "a feature of life" at the jail, the report added, and the cells are infested with vermin, flooded by overflowing toilets and beset by hazardous exposed wires.
"None of these problems are new," the report said. "And despite widespread awareness of these issues, the unconstitutional and illegal conditions have persisted." Being held at the Fulton County Jail, even while awaiting trial, "has amounted to a death sentence for dozens of people who have been murdered or who've died as a result of the atrocious conditions inside the facility," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the civil rights division.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The DOJ said Fulton County had 49 days to address concerns raised in the report, after which the feds "could sue to force changes," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said. "It will be left to the incoming Trump administration to enforce them, and it is unclear whether it will choose to do so."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Biden arrives in Peru for final summits
Speed Read President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, visit the Amazon rainforest and attend two major international summits
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - November 15, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - power couples, mixed messages, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Why is Labour struggling to grow the economy
Today's Big Question Britain's economy neared stagnation in the third quarter of the year
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
China tries to bury deadly car attack
Speed Read An SUV drove into a crowd of people in Zhuhai, killing and injuring dozens — but news of the attack has been censored
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Virtual prisons': how tech could let offenders serve time at home
Under The Radar New technology offers opportunities to address the jails crisis but does it 'miss the point'?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Menendez brothers may go free in LA prosecutor plan
Speed Read Prosecutors are asking for the brothers to be resentenced for the 1989 murder of their parents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Abercrombie ex-CEO charged with sex crimes
Speed Read Mike Jeffries ran the brand during its heyday from 1992 to 2014
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The countries that could solve the UK prisons crisis
The Explainer Britain's jails are at breaking point, and ministers are looking overseas for solutions
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
DOJ charges 2 in white nationalist 'Terrorgram' plot
Feds say Dallas Humber and Matthew Allison were plotting assassinations through a terrorist network on Telegram
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
DOJ investigates Tennessee's largest prison
Speed Read Federal authorities are looking into reports of substantial violence and sexual abuse at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Tuscany's idyllic island prison with a waiting list
Under the Radar Europe's last island prison houses 90 inmates and makes wine that sells for $100 a bottle
By Keumars Afifi-Sabet, The Week UK Published