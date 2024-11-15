DOJ demands changes at 'abhorrent' Atlanta jail

Georgia's Fulton County Jail subjects inmates to 'unconstitutional' conditions, the 16-month investigation found

Fulton County Jail in Georgia
In 2022, inmate Lashawn Thompson was found dead and malnourished in a garbage-filled cell, sparking the investigation
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Georgia's Fulton County jails people in "abhorrent, unconstitutional" conditions, violating their civil rights, the Justice Department said Thursday in a highly critical report. The DOJ started investigating the county lockup in Atlanta in 2023, following the 2022 death there of Lashawn Thompson, a 35-year-old inmate found malnourished and covered in lice in a garbage-filled cell. A medical examiner ruled he had been "neglected to death."

