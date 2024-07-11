Congress OKs greater prisons oversight

The legislation came after reporting from The Associated Press exposed corruption in the prison system

U.S. federal prison in Miami, Florida
The bill is intended to tackle "corruption, abuse and misconduct in the federal prison system"
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The Senate on Wednesday passed the Federal Prison Oversight Act, bipartisan legislation that boosts monitoring and transparency at the troubled federal Bureau of Prisons. The House passed the bill in May. 

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

