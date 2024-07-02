Kuwait plane hostages to sue BA and UK government

Lawsuit filed by victims 34 years later claims Foreign Office knew Iraqi forces had invaded but failed to divert flight

Image from Iraqi TV showing Saddam Hussein with one of the British hostages, six-year-old Stuart Lockwood
Images from Iraqi TV in August 1990 showing Saddam Hussein with one of the British hostages, six-year-old Stuart Lockwood
(Image credit: Iraqi TV / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Passengers and crew of a British Airways flight held hostage in Kuwait during Iraq's invasion in 1990 are launching legal action against the company and the UK government.

More than 300 people were on board the flight to Kuala Lumpur that made a scheduled stop in Kuwait a little after 1am on 2 August 1990 "as Iraqi armed forces were invading" the nation, said the Evening Standard. The plane was evacuated amid rocket fire around the airport, and the passengers and crew detained under armed guard by invading Iraqi forces.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Kuwait Iraq Saddam Hussein British Airways Foreign Office Speed Read
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸