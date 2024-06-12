Judge strikes down Florida transgender care ban

What happened

A Florida law that bans transgender health care for minors and restricts treatment for adults is "unconstitutional," U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled Tuesday.

Who said what

The 2023 law, championed and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) "as he was gearing up for a presidential campaign that was highly based on culture wars," prohibited all gender dysphoria treatment for minors and required adults to obtain hormones in person from doctors, not nurse practitioners, The Associated Press said. Hinkle's ruling lifted the restrictions on adults and allowed puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors, but not surgery.



It is "clear that anti-transgender animus," not "sound regulation of medical care in the best interest of transgender patients," drove the legislation, Hinkle said. "Transgender opponents are of course free to hold their beliefs. But they are not free to discriminate against transgender individuals just for being transgender."

What next?

DeSantis vowed to appeal the "erroneous" ruling to "ensure children are not chemically or physically mutilated" — a charge Hinkle said Florida was unable to support in court. Challenges to similar bans in other states are percolating through the courts.