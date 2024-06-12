Judge strikes down Florida transgender care ban
A law that bans transgender health care for minors and restricts treatment for adults is ruled "unconstitutional"
What happened
A Florida law that bans transgender health care for minors and restricts treatment for adults is "unconstitutional," U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled Tuesday.
Who said what
The 2023 law, championed and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) "as he was gearing up for a presidential campaign that was highly based on culture wars," prohibited all gender dysphoria treatment for minors and required adults to obtain hormones in person from doctors, not nurse practitioners, The Associated Press said. Hinkle's ruling lifted the restrictions on adults and allowed puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors, but not surgery.
It is "clear that anti-transgender animus," not "sound regulation of medical care in the best interest of transgender patients," drove the legislation, Hinkle said. "Transgender opponents are of course free to hold their beliefs. But they are not free to discriminate against transgender individuals just for being transgender."
What next?
DeSantis vowed to appeal the "erroneous" ruling to "ensure children are not chemically or physically mutilated" — a charge Hinkle said Florida was unable to support in court. Challenges to similar bans in other states are percolating through the courts.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Hunter Biden found guilty on gun charges
Speed Read President Joe Biden's son was convicted for lying about his drug use to buy and illegally possess a firearm
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - June 12, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - justice jokes, hater households, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Will voter apathy and low turnout blight the election?
Today's Big Question Belief that result is 'foregone conclusion', or that politicians can't be trusted, could exacerbate long-term turnout decline
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Abortions rise to record level 'due to cost of living'
Speed Read Low-income women face 'heart-breaking' choice, warns abortion charity chief
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Reality TV stars charged in 'finfluencer' crackdown
Speed Read Lauren Goodger and Rebecca Gormley among seven stars charged by the Financial Conduct Authority
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Rwanda law suffers Northern Ireland setback
Speed Read Belfast High Court finds Illegal Migration Act clashes with Good Friday Agreement human rights provisions
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Biden poised to ease marijuana restrictions
Speed Read The move will reclassify it as a less dangerous drug
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Congress starts clock on TikTok ban in foreign aid bill
Speed Read Lawmakers believe that the app poses a national security threat
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Netherlands split on WFH for sex workers
Speed Read Councils concerned over 'nuisance' of at-home sex work, but others say changes will curb underground sex trade
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Supreme Court wary of state social media regulations
Speed Read A majority of justices appeared skeptical that Texas and Florida were lawfully protecting the free speech rights of users
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Florida construction and agricultural workforces diminished after new immigration law takes effect
Speed Read
By Catherine Garcia Published