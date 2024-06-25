Supreme Court to weigh transgender care limits
The case challenges a Tennessee law restricting care for trans minors
What happened
The Supreme Court said Monday it would hear arguments in a case backed by the Biden administration that challenges a Tennessee law restricting puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender minors, even with parental permission.
Who said what
South Carolina recently became "the 25th state to adopt a law restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, even though such treatments have been available in the United States for more than a decade and are endorsed by major medical associations," The Associated Press said. But the Tennessee case "will be the first time the high court weighs in directly" on the constitutionality of such laws, The Wall Street Journal said. Its decision "could be a landmark precedent on the scope of the Constitution's Equal Protection Clause, which guarantees people equal treatment under the law."
What next?
The Supreme Court will likely hear arguments in the fall and hand down its decision next summer. If the court rules for Tennessee, it would likely allow similar laws in other states to take effect.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Today's political cartoons - June 25, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - relaxing sunset, scorching sunlight, and more
By The Week US Published
-
How to save money on a UK staycation
The Explainer If the heatwave puts you in the mood for a holiday nearer home, there are ways you could cut costs
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Missing Jay Slater: the theories investigated by police
Speed Read Spanish police 'considering all theories', according to anonymous source close to the investigation
By The Week UK Published
-
Julian Assange free after agreeing to guilty plea
Speed Read Wikileaks founder not expected to serve additional prison time, paving way for return to Australia as a free man
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Where does Labour stand on trans rights?
The Explainer Party plans to 'modernise and simplify' process of changing gender and vows to scrap guidance on teaching gender ideology in schools
By The Week UK Published
-
Judge strikes down Florida transgender care ban
Speed Read A law that bans transgender health care for minors and restricts treatment for adults is ruled "unconstitutional"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Abortions rise to record level 'due to cost of living'
Speed Read Low-income women face 'heart-breaking' choice, warns abortion charity chief
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Reality TV stars charged in 'finfluencer' crackdown
Speed Read Lauren Goodger and Rebecca Gormley among seven stars charged by the Financial Conduct Authority
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Rwanda law suffers Northern Ireland setback
Speed Read Belfast High Court finds Illegal Migration Act clashes with Good Friday Agreement human rights provisions
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Biden poised to ease marijuana restrictions
Speed Read The move will reclassify it as a less dangerous drug
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Congress starts clock on TikTok ban in foreign aid bill
Speed Read Lawmakers believe that the app poses a national security threat
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published